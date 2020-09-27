Delhi records over 40 coronavirus deaths for second day on the trot

The national capital reported 42 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the number of deaths to 5,235, while 3,292 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,71,114.

This is the second day in a trot when the city reported more than 40 deaths.

On Saturday, authorities had reported 46 fatalities, which was the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

The cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 2,71,114 on Sunday with 3,292 more people contracting the viral disease.

The 42 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,235.

The capital reported 3,372 cases on Saturday, 3,827 on Friday, 3,834 on Thursday, 3,714 on Wednesday, and 3,816 on Tuesday.

Of the total cases reported in so far, 2,36,651 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 51,416 tests were conducted on Saturday to detect COVID-19 infection, of which 11,414 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 40,002 rapid antigen tests.

