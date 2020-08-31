Singapore's tally of Covid-19 cases reach 56,812, includes 7 imported ones

has reported seven imported COVID-19 cases, including from India, the health ministry said, as the country's total number of infections reached 56,812.

The country reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including three from community who are foreigners on work passes, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

With this, the national tally of cases has reached 56,812.

The seven imported cases reported on Sunday came from Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, UAE and Pakistan between Aug 8 and 22.

A total of 55,586 COVID-19 cases have fully recovered after 139 more patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday.

There are currently 74 confirmed cases in hospital, while 1,084 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, MOH is investigating if safe distancing rules were breached after a new family cluster of at least five people, including four children aged between 12 and 17 years, from two households tested positive after they took part in family gatherings, reported Channel News Asia.

Five of the eight new community infections reported on Sunday are linked to a 13-year-old COVID-19 case, who was reported on Thursday. Two confirmed cases reported on Friday are also linked to the teenager.

These individuals had participated in family gatherings, and investigations are ongoing to see if there were any breaches of safe distancing rules, the health ministry said, adding all cases in the cluster are Singaporeans.

We take a serious view of such breaches and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against any offenders, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)