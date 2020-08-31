UAE coronavirus update: 362 new Covid-19 cases reported; 69,690 in total

-
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 362 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 69,690.
At the same time, 398 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 60,600, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.
It also confirmed three more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 382.
The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.
