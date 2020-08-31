JUST IN
Ethiopia's coronavirus tally surpasses 50,000-mark with 1,468 new cases
UAE coronavirus update: 362 new Covid-19 cases reported; 69,690 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 362 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 69,690

IANS  |  Dubai 

Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on track for regulatory review in October

At the same time, 398 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 60,600, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.

 

It also confirmed three more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 382.

 

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.

 

--IANS

pgh/

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 07:00 IST

