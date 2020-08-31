20 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Meghalaya, tally now at 2,362

Twenty more people have tested



positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 2,362, a health department official said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 14 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 4 from East Jaintia Hills and one each from West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi, Health Services director Aman War said.

During the past one day, 42 patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,091, while 10 people have died of COVID-19.

currently has 1,261 active cases and one patient has migrated to Assam, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active cases at 898, followed by West Garo Hills district at 137 and Ri-Bhoi district at 56, War said.

Till Sunday, over 84,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)