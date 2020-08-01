JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Samsung to halt manufacturing at its last computer factory in China
Business Standard

Three India-returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Singapore: Health min

Three persons, including two children who returned from India, have tested positive in Singapore, the health ministry has said, as the number of coronavirus infections in the country rose to 52,512.

Topics
Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Singapore

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

Medics screen a passenger after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, at the airport in Kochi. Photo: PTI

Three persons, including two children who returned from India, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the health ministry has said, as the number of coronavirus infections in the country rose to 52,512.

A 13-year-old boy, who is a permanent resident here, and a 28-year-old woman on a dependant's pass arrived from India on July 19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

They were asymptomatic and were tested while on stay-home notice.

The third case is a six-year-old Singaporean girl who arrived from India on July 3.

The three imported cases were reported on Friday.

Singapore on Saturday reported 307 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total count to 52,512.

The new cases include one community case, who is a Singaporean, said the MOH.

The rest 306 were foreign workers living in dormitories.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are currently 136 confirmed patients hospitalized while 5,551 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

In all, 46,491 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the infection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 15:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU