Three India-returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Singapore: Health min

Three persons, including two children who returned from India, have tested positive for in Singapore, the health ministry has said, as the number of infections in the country rose to 52,512.

A 13-year-old boy, who is a permanent resident here, and a 28-year-old woman on a dependant's pass arrived from India on July 19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

They were asymptomatic and were tested while on stay-home notice.

The third case is a six-year-old Singaporean girl who arrived from India on July 3.

The three imported cases were reported on Friday.

on Saturday reported 307 new cases, taking the country's total count to 52,512.

The new cases include one community case, who is a Singaporean, said the MOH.

The rest 306 were foreign workers living in dormitories.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in

There are currently 136 confirmed patients hospitalized while 5,551 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for

In all, 46,491 patients have fully recovered from the infection.

