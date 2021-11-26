Sisodia invites Pargat Singh for public debate on education model

Delhi Education Minister Thursday invited his counterpart Pargat Singh for a public debate on the education models of the two governments.

He also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in and Delhi.

"I'd like to invite Education Minister of Pargat Singh Official to jointly visit 10 Delhi government schools which we have reformed in last five years and 10 Punjab govt schools which his government has reformed in five years," Sisodia tweeted.

"Then let's have a public debate on the education models of Delhi and Punjab," he said on Twitter.

