Sitharaman objects to Kharge's remarks in RS, says insinuation against PM

Leader of Opposition in took a dig at Modi government over Hindenburg-Adani row while participating in the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address and asked what "magic happened" that wealth of an individual rose to Rs 12 lakh crore in two years.

"Wealth of one person increased 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore while in 2019 it became Rs one lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly in two years wealth rose to Rs 12 lakh crore," he said.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister had given a slogan "na khaunga, na khane dunga".

Union Minister Piyush Goyal retorted to Kharge's remark and said Leader of Opposition was making an allegation that cannot be substantiated.

"It has absolutely no basis He is talking of a purported wealth," Goyal said.

Union Finance Minister said the Congress leader's remarks were "infused with insinuation against PM Modi and that's what we are objecting to".

"It is subtly, overtly insinuating against Prime Minister." The Prime Minister will reply to the debate in on Thursday.

