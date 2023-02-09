JUST IN
Enforcement Agencies seizes over Rs 31 cr from Nagaland ahead of polls: CEC
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav today
150k handloom agencies, weavers, 26,644 artisans on-boarded on GeM portal
Operation Dost shows friendship between India and Turkey: Turkish Envoy
Defence Ministry signs contract with L&T for indigenous Modular Bridges
OBC appointments in jobs above 27% during 2014-21: Centre to Rajya Sabha
PM to reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address in RS at 2 pm today
MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Vladimir Putin approved missile supply
Plea before Delhi HC to declare PM Relief Fund as 'public authority'
1.6 million youths trained so far under Skill Development Mission in UP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
150k handloom agencies, weavers, 26,644 artisans on-boarded on GeM portal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav today

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday in New Delhi.

Topics
digital payment | Ashwini Vaishnaw

ANI  General News 

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India. Photo: ANI

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday in New Delhi.

"As India celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'G20 Presidency', MeitY endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors. Accordingly, a comprehensive campaign "Digital Payments Utsav" planned from February 9 to October 9, 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for the promotion of Digital Payments across the country, with a particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

The event will see the release of a G20 co-branded QR code, the release of a Coffee Table Book showcasing India's journey of global leadership in digital payments and digital inclusion, the launch of innovative products from various banks that makes digital payments simplified and easy to use, flag off of Digital Payment Sandesh Yatra with the aim to make citizens aware about various digital payments solutions and sensitise them about security and safety of digital payments, and DigiDhan awards for top-performing banks in digital payments space.

According to the ministry, the launch will also highlight how Digital payments ensure financial inclusion and empower small merchants, street vendors and common people of the country. "The Digital Payment Utsav will also be an opportunity to make digital payments as 'whole of Government' initiatives in its true spirit with active participation from other central ministries," it added.

The broader mandate of MeitY is to work towards the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy and generate self-reliance for the country in the field of technology and communication.

"A series of events/initiatives will be held during the entire duration of Digital Payments Utsav that will showcase India's journey of digital transformation. The event will conclude with the presentation of awards to bankers and fintech companies in different categories for outstanding performance, flag off Digital Payments Sandesh Yatra and closing remarks by the Economic Adviser and Group Coordinator, MeitY," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on digital payment

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU