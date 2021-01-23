Six dead in mishap at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya, says report

-
ALSO READ
Places of worship to reopen in Meghalaya from Oct 1: Deputy CM Tynsong
Pay Rs 16 lakh each to kin of 4 drowned boys: NGT tells Goa govt
Seven Meghalaya cops injured during protest at public hearing site
Top ULFA (I) militant's surrender marks end of insurgency in Meghalaya: DGP
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 101 new cases push state tally to 8,404
-
A mechanical structure collapsed at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, killing six miners, an official said on Friday.
The tragedy occured at the tri-junction of Dienshalalu, Sarkari and Rymbai villages late Thursday, Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said.
"Altogether six persons were killed. While the workers were digging a hole in the mine the mechanical structure got dismantled following which they fell into a pit and died," he said.
Five of the deceased have been identified, the official said, adding, most of them are from neighbouring Assam.
Police have lodged a case against the employer and investigation is under way.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned coal mining in the state in 2014 over environmental concerns.
At least 15 labourers had got trapped after water from Lytein river had inundated an illegal mine in Lumthari village, also in the same district, in December 2018. Only two bodies could be recovered before the arduous operation to locate them was abandoned after seven months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU