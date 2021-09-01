SKM hits out at Delhi Police for issuing notices to farmers to join probe

-
ALSO READ
Farmers call for gherao of Raj Bhawans across country on June 26
Is KCR govt working for or against farmers, asks Telangana BJP Kisan Morcha
Narendra Tomar appeals to farmers to end stir on 7 months of agitation
Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25
Govt should open doors for dialogue: Unions protesting farm laws
-
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has been agitating against the Centre's three agri laws, on Wednesday hit out at the Delhi police for issuing notices to farmers asking them to join the investigation in connection with cases related to January 26 incident.
The police, however, said such notices are issued under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the normal course of any investigation.
A senior Delhi Police officer said, "Notices have been issued as part of our ongoing investigation into the matter."
A statement issued by the legal panel of SKM "strongly condemned" the action of Delhi police of issuing the notices u/s 160 CrPC to farmers to join the investigation in cases relating to 26 January incident.
According to SKM, notices were issued to farmers Karanpreet Singh and Maninderjit Singh, who belong to the Jalandhar and Faridkot districts of Punjab, and they have been asked to appear at the concerned police station on September 3 for investigation purposes.
Another such notice has also been issued to Surjit Singh Swaich, an advocate of Punjab and Haryana High Court and ex-secretary of High Court Bar Association, it said.
In the statement, Prem Singh Bhangu, convener of the panel alleged, "Delhi police is doing this unconstitutional and illegal act at the instance of the central government because neither farmers to whom the notices have been issued are named in the FIR's nor have they have participated in any violent activity."
The SKM directed the farmers not to appear before the investigation officers and accused the police of intending to "falsely implicate" in the cases.
A farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day had turned violent, with a large group of protesters clashing with security personnel and storming the Red Fort where they hoisted a religious flag.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU