Ahmedabad records 129 fresh coronavirus cases; two more deaths

As many as 129 persons tested



positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in district on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

With the last additions, the COVID-19 tally in the district reached 59,915 and the toll stood at 2,267, the official said.

At least 151 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during that day, taking the total number of recovered cases here to 53,816, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 125 were reported from city and four were detected in the rural parts of the district, the official said.

Considering a drop in the active cases, all micro- containment areas have been removed in the city, the Municipal Corporation said.

With 432 infections, the city's south zone has reported the highest number of active cases, followed by the west zone with 412 cases, north-west zone with 373 and south- west zone with 346, the AMC said.

There are currently 2,366 active cases in the city, which has reported 2,211 deaths so far, the civic body said.

