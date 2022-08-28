Some damage to ATS Village wall, says twin tower demolition project manager

-
ALSO READ
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 28; here's a recap
Supertech towers: Test blast on Sunday, residents advised to stay indoors
Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition deadline extended to Aug 28 by SC
Noida twin tower demolition: Neighbours hope to see sunlight after Aug 28
-
Soon after Noida's illegal twin towers were demolished, Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based firm tasked with the implosion, said all went well, except for some damage to ATS village wall.
Project Manager Mayur Mehta said, "God is great. Everything went all right. Nothing happened to Aster 2 but there has been some damage to the wall of ATS Village.
"The dust level is high and is going around in circles."
The illegal twin towers of Noida were demolished on Sunday in a nine-second procedure.
The tallest towers to be demolished in the country -- Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) -- were part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.
--IANS
dc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 17:24 IST