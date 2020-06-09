Source of Covid-19 infection unknown in 50% cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

As cases continue to mount in the capital, Delhi Health Minister on Tuesday said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported, while adding that it was up to the Centre to declare whether the city had entered the community transmission phase.



"Epidemiologically, community transmission is third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known," Jain said.



In an interaction with reporters, Jain said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister earlier on Tuesday said that by the July end, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital will rise to over 550,000 and 80,000 beds would be required for those infected.

"Till June 15, there will be 44,000 Covid-19 cases and we would need 6,600 beds. We would hit 100,000 cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30. Till July 15, the cases would mount to 250,000 and we would require 33,000 beds and till July 31, there will be 550,000 cases and we would need 80,000 beds," Sisodia told reporters.



Sisodia also said that if the cases keep doubling every 12-13 days in the coming days, there will be a shortage of beds, and Delhiites will bear the brunt.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister told media persons that officials from the Centre have said that there is no community transmission of in Delhi.

The capital recorded1,007 fresh cases on Monday, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.