Source of Covid-19 infection unknown in 50% cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 394 new cases; Delhi tally crosses 2,500 mark
Covid-19 Factoid: India's confirmed cases have tripled during Lockdown 2.0
-
As coronavirus cases continue to mount in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported, while adding that it was up to the Centre to declare whether the city had entered the community transmission phase.
"Epidemiologically, community transmission is third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known," Jain said.
In an interaction with reporters, Jain said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier on Tuesday said that by the July end, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital will rise to over 550,000 and 80,000 beds would be required for those infected.
Sisodia also said that if the cases keep doubling every 12-13 days in the coming days, there will be a shortage of beds, and Delhiites will bear the brunt.
Later, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told media persons that officials from the Centre have said that there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi.
The national capital recorded1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874, authorities said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU