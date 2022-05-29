South-west monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of onset, says IMD

The south-west has set in over on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, the weather office said.

The south-west is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over on May 27 with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days.

However, the influence of the remnant weather systems that lingered over the southern peninsula petered out.

