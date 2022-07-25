SP leader Azam Khan seeks 'Z' category security, cites threat to life

-
ALSO READ
Shivapal Yadav meets Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in UP jail
SC grants Azam Khan Samajwadi Party leader interim bail in cheating case
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
UP Assembly polls: SP's Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur Jail
Twitter handles of UP govt, state information department hacked briefly
-
Senior Samajwadi Party MLA, Mohd Azam Khan has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to "reinstate his 'Z' category security", citing "threats" since he faces several cases.
Expressing security concerns, Azam Khan said, "I had 'Z' category security earlier. It was withdrawn by the present state government. Even a senior police officer recommended it. 'Y' category security is being offered to me at present, but it looks similar to the security cover provided to every MLA. I want my earlier security to be reinstated as I face many threats due to all the cases filed against me."
Rampur SP Ashok Kumar said that, "We have not received any application from Azam Khan to upgrade his security. He has been provided 'Y' category security and the required numbers of security guards are always with him. However, I will ask the local intelligence unit to evaluate the threat level and will write to the state government accordingly."
Azam was released in May on bail after being lodged in Sitapur jail for almost 27 months. He was booked in about 89 cases ranging from book theft, hen theft, statue theft, power theft, land grabbing, forgery and land encroachment.
He successfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from the jail.
--IANS
amita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU