Space technology incubation centres opened at NIT Nagpur, Bhopal, Rourkela

-
ALSO READ
Mangalyaan-2 will be an orbiter mission: ISRO chief K Sivan
We have lined up 14 missions for launch this year: Isro chief Sivan
Isro working on green fuels like hydrogen peroxide for rockets
Covid impact: Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed to 2022, says Isro chief
Two Indian flight surgeons to visit Russia for space medicine training
-
Three Space Technology
Incubation Centres (S-TIC) were inaugurated at National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Nagpur, Bhopal and Rourkela by the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan.
ISRO signed bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (for Western region), Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal (for Central region), and National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (for Eastern region).
In an online programme on this occasion on Thursday, Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), encouraged the students to explore their entrepreneurship skills in the space domain.
The S-TIC concept is conceived with one selected major academic institute taking the lead role in a particular region and providing opportunities for final year graduate, post graduate and research scholars as "future budding entrepreneurs," Sivan was quoted as saying in an ISRO statement.
Projects of practical relevance linked to the ongoing or future missions of ISRO will be made available to the students atSTIC, and their research outcome will be translated into a Proof-of-Concept or prototype through industries within their region, the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said.
ISRO Scientific Secretary R Umamaheswaran underlined the need for inter-disciplinary approach and close team work among various disciplines of Science and Technology for accomplishing the objectives of S-TIC.
With the setting up of three new S-TICs, the goal of opening one such centre in each six region of the country has been accomplished by ISRO.
S-TICs have already been functioning, at National Institute of Technology, Agartala (for North-Eastern region), Dr.B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar (for Northern region) and National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (for Southern region).
Sivan also released'YUKTI-Sanchita 2021' (Youth Upgradation byKnowledgeTransformation through Incubators - Sanchita),a compilation of 108 product development / innovative project proposals from centres/ labs/units of DoS/ISRO.
"It can be referred by the Academia, Industry and Start-ups to prepare a detailed proposal for execution of the projects. This is one of the major steps by DOS / ISRO to achieve the development and indigenisation of space grade components / products / processes in tandem with objectives of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'", ISRO said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU