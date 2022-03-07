Special flight carrying 160 Indians evacuated from Ukraine reaches Delhi

-
A special flight, carrying 160 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, landed here on Monday from Budapest in Hungary.
The Air Asia flight, which evacuated the citizens, evacuated the stranded students from Hungary and landed at the airport at around 4-4.30 am.
Harishma, a student who is a Bengaluru resident, said, "It was really difficult. We travelled for three days through the metro tunnel. After we reached Ukraine border, the Indian Embassy evacuated us and brought us back. They had made all the arrangements such as food and water. I am happy that I am back in the country."
Gowardhan, another student, said, "After we crossed Ukraine border, the Indian Embassy provided all the facilities. I am thankful to the embassy for evacuating us."
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday said that they will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students from the Ukrainian city of Sumy and requested them to keep some more hours of strength.
Over the past week, more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.
The Embassy said that despite shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available.
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.
