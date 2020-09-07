Special one-day session of Delhi Assembly on September 14: Report

The Cabinet has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on September 14, government sources said on Monday.

A proposal by Principal Secretary (Law) for the one-day special session of Assembly was considered and approved by the Cabinet on September 5, they said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held with various safety measures in place, including testing of legislators and staff, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)