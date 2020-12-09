Special task force to boost Qatari investment into India: PM Modi to Amir

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both the countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard, the PMO said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday vowed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by the Gulf country into India.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi conveyed his felicitations to the Qatar Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

While thanking Prime Minister Modi for the greetings, the Amir appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He also conveyed warm greetings to Modi for the recent Diwali festival.

"Had a very pleasant conversation with my good friend @TamimBinHamad. Conveyed greetings for Qatar's forthcoming National Day. Qatar is a vital pillar of India's energy security and a valued source of FDI. We agreed to deepen our cooperation in all areas," Modi tweeted.

The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both the countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard, the PMO said.

They decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India, the statement said.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch and looked forward to meeting in-person after the normalisation of the public health situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMO said.

First Published: Wed, December 09 2020. 00:30 IST

