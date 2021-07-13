Special teams sent to 2 UP districts showing surge in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
15,000 Uttar Pradesh schools switch over to English medium of instruction
Bihar, Chhattisgarh extend lockdowns; Covid curfew to continue in Andhra
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
-
A surge of 28 new Covid cases in Sitapur district and 20 new cases in Sultanpur have become a cause of worry for the Uttar Pradesh government, especially since Covid cases in all other districts are showing an appreciable downtrend.
The cases were recorded on Monday.
A team of experts has been sent to these two districts to assess the reasons for the surge in cases.
Health teams from the surveillance unit have reached Sitapur and Sultanpur to collect details. Samples of patients will also be sent for genome sequencing.
Nodal officer Sitapur Dr P.K. Singh said, "The patients belong to three different areas. None of them has a travel history. Each of the 28 cases was asymptomatic. In fact, some of them were attendants of patients brought to the health facility. Strangely, they tested negative."
In Sultanpur, 25 cases have surfaced in two days.
Chief Medical Officer Dr D.K. Tripathi said 10 of these 25 belong to the same family while others are scattered over five villages.
"The source of infection in the family of 10 is a youth who returned from Kolhapur while the others belong to other villages. Containment and contact activities were carried out in all places," he said.
Meanwhile, 96 new cases were reported from 33 districts till Monday night while 42 districts recorded zero cases.
The new cases took the total to 17,07,446 of which 16,83,170 (or 98.6 per cent) have recovered. The state recorded two Covid deaths taking the total loss of lives to 22,700.
There are 1,576 active cases now with three districts having zero active cases and another three having more than 100 active cases.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU