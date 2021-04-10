10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

-
ALSO READ
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
Uttar Pradesh emerges fifth largest exporter during Covid-19 pandemic
Crop diversification plays major role in increasing farmers' income: UP CM
Samajwadi Party to hold state-wide programme on National Women's Day
SC junks PIL seeking President rule in UP over 'worst crime record'
-
At least 10 people were killed and many were injured as a truck on which they were travelling fell into a gorge in UP's Etawah on Saturday, police said.
"Around 65 passengers were on board the truck. Critical patients have been referred to Saifai. The investigation is underway," the District Magistrate Shruti Singh said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said that a DCM truck was headed from Pinahat of Bah tehsil with passengers who were going to hoist the flag at Lakhna temple.
The DCM was carrying a number of women and children too.
The DCM fell in a 35 feet deep pit in the Kassaua area of the district and 10 men died on the spot.
District Magistrate Shruti Singh arrived at the district hospital to enquire about the injured and said that 10 people while several others have been injured. Relief work is going on at the spot and the injured are being treated at the district hospital.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the kin of the deceased and also directed financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to be provided to the dependents of those who died in the accident.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations at a rapid pace and said that proper arrangements should be made for the treatment of those injured in the accident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU