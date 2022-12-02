SpiceJet flight with makes emergency landing after hydraulic failure

-
ALSO READ
Hydraulic failure in Air Arabia flight, aircraft lands safely at Cochin
Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project's 2nd phase, to cost Rs 1,957 cr
Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata
Kerala judge transferred over observations in sexual harassment case
Station House Officer taken into custody over rape complaint in Kerala
-
A Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was diverted to Kochi, after which all the passengers landed safely at Kochi, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.
"Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah diverted to Kochi due to hydraulic system failure. The flight landed safely with all passengers at Kochi," DGCA said in a statement.
The SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI that the flight landed at Cochin and all the passengers landed safely.
"The SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). But, after take-off from Jeddah, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the pilots about some tyre pieces being found on the runway," he said.
Further during the flight, a caution light was illuminated. After that the pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out, to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked.
After confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 21:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU