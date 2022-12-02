JUST IN
All India Radio to broadcast Dr Rajendra Prasad memorial lecture tomorrow

All India Radio will be broadcasting the annual Edition of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in memory of India's first President

All India Radio will be broadcasting the annual Edition of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in memory of India's first President.

This year, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will deliver the address, which will be on air from 9.30 pm onwards across the entire network of All India Radio, informed the government through a release on Friday.

The listeners can tune into the primary channels of All India Radio, 100.1 FM GOLD, 102.6 FM Rainbow, and for online access @airnewsalerts on Twitter, NewsOnAirOfficial YouTube Channel and NewsOnAir App.

The lecture will also be telecasted on Doordarshan from 10:30 pm onwards on the same day.

The theme of the year is "Amrit Kaal Mein Bhartiyata" to coincide with the 75 years of India's independence.

The lecture series from AIR in memory of Dr Rajendra Prasad has been an honored tradition since 1969.

As per the release, previously, eminent personalities like former President Dr Shankardayal Sharma, former Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee, former Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu, doyens of Indian literature like Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Mahadevi Verma, Harivansh Rai Bachchan are among those who have delivered this prestigious memorial lecture on wide-ranging subjects on India's cultural ethos and its strides.

The recording of the lecture is broadcasted across the entire network of All India Radio on December 3 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the first President of India.

The lecture series seeks to evaluate the nation's political, cultural and social environment. The achievements and the future prospects of the country are also critically analysed through these lectures.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 21:07 IST

