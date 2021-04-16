SpiceJet plane's windshield cracks, diverted to Zahedan airport in Iran

A plane was diverted to Zahedan airport in on Friday after its windshield cracked when it was flying from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to Lucknow.

"On April 16, Boeing B737 aircraft was operating flight SG -9749 (Riyadh - Lucknow).During flight, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked (Inner pane intact)," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.

Pressurisation was observed to be normal, it said.

"ATC (air traffic controller) was informed and aircraft diverted to Zahedan (ZAH), and landed safely," it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)