SpiceJet plane's windshield cracks, diverted to Zahedan airport in Iran

-
ALSO READ
AAI hands over Lucknow airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
SpiceJet Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 67 crore; revenue falls 53% YoY
Non-scheduled foreign cargo flights from six Indian cities only: Puri
Boeing urges airlines to suspend use of some 777s after United incident
-
A SpiceJet plane was diverted to Zahedan airport in Iran on Friday after its windshield cracked when it was flying from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to Lucknow.
"On April 16, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft was operating flight SG -9749 (Riyadh - Lucknow).During flight, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked (Inner pane intact)," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement.
Pressurisation was observed to be normal, it said.
"ATC (air traffic controller) was informed and aircraft diverted to Zahedan (ZAH), Iran and landed safely," it noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU