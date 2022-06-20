SpiceJet's Dubai flight diverted to Goa due to medical emergency

-
SpiceJet's Dubai flight carrying over 130 passengers and three infants from Madurai was diverted to Goa Airport on Monday due to a medical emergency but later proceeded to its destination after deplaning the ailing person, the airline said.
SpiceJet flight SG 23 took off from Madurai airport at 9.20 am but was diverted to Goa airport, where it landed at 10.57 am, SpiceJet said in a statement.
"SpiceJet flight SG 23 of June 20, operating from Madurai to Dubai was diverted to Goa due to a medical emergency. At the Goa Airport, the passenger concerned was deplaned and the flight proceeded to Dubai where it has landed," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.
The aircraft, SpiceJet said, departed from Goa at 12.40 pm and landed in Dubai at 3.56 pm (IST).
There were 132 passengers and three infants on board, the airline said, adding one passenger deplaned at Goa Airport.
