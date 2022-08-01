SpiceJet says all flight ops normal after DGCA slashes fleet to 50%

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
How the Ukraine war may give wings to Jet airways' international plans
Jet Airways hires senior executives as it prepares to take wing again
Jet Airways staff association challenges resolution plan before NCLAT
Frequent mid-air 'technical glitches' add to Spicejet's financial woes
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Monday its flight operations remained normal and on schedule, days after the aviation regulator ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.
Load factor, a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity has been used, was over 80% on Saturday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)