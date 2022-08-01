JUST IN

SpiceJet says all flight ops normal after DGCA slashes fleet to 50%

SpiceJet said on Monday its flight operations remained normal and on schedule, days after the aviation regulator ordered to slash its approved fleet to 50% for eight weeks citing safety snags

Topics
SpiceJet | DGCA | Indian aviation

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Monday its flight operations remained normal and on schedule, days after the aviation regulator ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.

Load factor, a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity has been used, was over 80% on Saturday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 11:54 IST

