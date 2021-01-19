Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge of AYUSH Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Kiren Rijiju launches nationwide Fit India Youth Clubs to promote fitness
Kiren Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to launch 'Fit India Freedom Run' on Friday
'Jan Andolan' against Covid-19 gains traction among workers in Ayush sector
China's PLA confirms 5 missing men from Arunachal found: Kiren Rijiju
-
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has been temporarily assigned the charge of the Ministry of AYUSH, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Tuesday.
The move was necessitated as Shripad Yesso Naik, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Goa.
Naik (68) was admitted to the hospital on January 12 after he met with an accident while on his way back to Goa from Karnataka.
The minister's wife and his close aide had succumbed to the injuries in the accident.
"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that during the hospitalization and treatment of Naik, following a road accident, his portfolio related to Ministry of AYUSH be temporarily assigned to Kiren Rijiju in addition to his existing portfolios," according to the statement.
The president has further directed that this arrangement may continue till Naik resumes his work related to Ministry of AYUSH, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU