Set 5 targets for each stn for better service by 2022: Shah to Delhi Police

Union Home Minister on Tuesday asked the to set five targets for each police station to improve performance by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of Independence.

During an event organised at the headquarters here, he praised the force for the work done during the coronavirus pandemic and said it has been providing exemplary services to people of the capital.

Shah also said the police force tackled the northeast Delhi riots last year and brought back peace in the city.

"Be it tackling the northeast Delhi violence, the lockdown announced after the outbreak of COVID-19, the unlocking process or the movement of migrant workers, the has provided exemplary services to the people," the Union home minister said.

According to police, Shah honoured the COVID-19 warriors and conferred ranks to police personnel who were given out-of-turn promotion for their exceptionally outstanding works.

He paid homage those who lost their lives on the line of duty and presented commendation rolls to police personnel for their contribution beyond the call of duty, during the pandemic period.

Shah emphasised the importance of scientific and technical investigation to make watertight case against accused."Conviction of one criminal acts as a deterrent for many others who may indulge in such activities," he said.

He acclaimed the MoUs signed with Forensic Science University, Gujarat and IIIT, Delhi, for integrating use of modern technology and Artificial Intelligence in police working.

The Union home minister also stressed that the Centre has sanctioned several financial packages for constructing residential colonies and purchasing built up flats for Delhi Police personnel.

Housing Satisfaction Ratio will rise to 40 per cent by the year 2022 from 19.5 per cent, he said.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Shah mentioned several challenges faced by the city police force. "To tackle challenges, we will have to first understand them and accordingly bring changes in the way we function," he said.

The Union minister said each police station of the Delhi Police should set five targets for its improvement and better performance by 2022, that is, when India completes 75 years of Independence.

About the challenges ahead, he said, "Since Delhi is a capital, we have several challenges in front of us... terrorism is a challenge, drug trafficking, fake note business and well as traffic are also challenges."



Shah chaired a meeting with senior police officers to review security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

The meeting came a day after the Supreme Court asked the force to decide on the entry of protesting farmers in the national capital on January 26. The farm unions, protesting the central farm laws, have announced to hold their tractor rally on the Outer Ring Road on the Republic Day.

Shah noted that the Delhi Police has a very large area of responsibility as various key installations such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, prime minister's residence, embassies, headquarters of many key organisations and science centres come under its jurisdiction.

He also appreciated the city police's initiative to reunite missing children with their parents. He announced that 15,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi for close monitoring of crime and criminals and also for the maintenance of law and order.

These police CCTV networks will be connected with the the ones installed in railway stations, Shah said.

A presentation on police functioning was given and Shah stressed on the use of technology to the optimal level to make policing more transparent and people oriented, according to police statement.

In a statement, Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said the force activated many e-initiatives like e-Beat Book, integrated complaint monitoring system, safe city project, integration of crime and criminal tracking network and systems with ICJS and office automation.

Setting up of separate Police Technological Cell and Social Media Cell has also proved to be a milestone in police working, he said.

"Complaints of people are being addressed effectively through social media. Special attention is being paid to physical and mental health of police personnel and their families.

"The AYUSH Ministry has proved to be a guiding force in this direction. Besides, insurance claim structures have also been revised to the benefit of policemen," the statement said.

