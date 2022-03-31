Spread experience gained in House in four directions: PM to retiring RS MPs

Bidding farewell to 72 MPs retiring from the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister on Thursday urged them to take the experience gained within the four walls of the House to four directions in the best interests of the country and to help inspire coming generations.

Addressing the Upper House, the prime minister emphasised that experience has more power than knowledge, and the MPs should take it forward in the service of the nation.

"We may be moving out of these four walls, but we should take this experience from here to all four directions in the best interests of the country. ('Char deewaron mein paya hua, char dishaon mein le jayein, ye hum sabka sankalp rahe')," Modi said.

Giving his best wishes to those retiring, he told them to "come again" to the House. He also told them to pen down their experiences and contributions.

"... I would want you to put in words the memories gained here to help serve as a reference point for coming generations," the prime minister said.

"We want the members to come again. As the Chairman said, some retiring members have long experience... That means the repository of experience lies with these members."



Sometimes experience has more power than knowledge, he said, noting that academic knowledge has its limits.

"It comes in use in seminars but things gained through experience help find easy solutions to problems," Modi said.

Therefore, he asserted, experience has its own importance.

When experienced colleagues retire, the House and the nation feel the loss and some shortcomings are felt in decision-making for coming generations, the prime minister said.

"When experienced people retire, a lot would be said about them in the House but the responsibility of those remaining increases. The tales of experience left behind by those retiring, remaining members have to take that forward," he noted.

According to Modi, MPs may feel they have contributed a lot to the House but the House has also contributed to their lives.

"We take back more from the House than we give. We experience India's diversity in its social structure in the house."



Everybody sitting on either side of the aisle has in some way or the other contributed to give direction to the country. "If we conserve it, this priceless treasure will help people in the future...," he observed.

This is the 75th year of Independence and India is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav', he said, adding that great men have contributed a lot for the country and now it is our responsibility to do so.

"Since you would have more time now, I would urge you to make use of this Amrit Mohatsav to inspire the coming generations. If you contribute in this endeavour, I feel the country will gain a lot and will be strengthened. I wish all of you the best," the prime minister said.

A total of 72 members, including seven nominated members, are retiring between March and July this year, which is one-third the strength of the House. The retiring members represent 19 states and some of them have experience of five terms.

Those retiring from the include A K Antony, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Suresh Prabhu, Praful Patel, Subramanian Swamy, Prasanna Acharya, Sanjay Raut, Naresh Gujral, Satish Chandra Mishra, M C Mary Kom, Swapan Dasgupta and Narendra Jadhav.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)