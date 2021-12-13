Sanjay Raut booked for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP members

-
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his alleged abusive remarks against BJP members.
The FIR was registered at the Mandawali police station in the national capital on the complaint of BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on Sunday.
Bhardwaj, in her complaint, alleged that Raut during an interview to a Marathi news Channel made shocking comments about the members of BJP.
Further accusing Raut of using 'abusive words' against the BJP workers, Bhardwaj alleged that the Shiv Sena MP also threatened the workers with their life.
"Raut said he will literally bury them (BJP workers) all. Needless to say the same constitutes offence punishable under sections 354, 500 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code," according to the FIR.
The women wing of the BJP also took strong objection to the alleged objectionable remarks made by Sanjay Raut. "It is not only derogatory to women, rather it also outrages the modesty of BJP's women workers," the complaint read.
The police, based on Bhardwaj's complaint, registered an FIR under sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
