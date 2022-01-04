Sanjay Raut discusses Goa assembly poll strategy with Congress leaders

leader on Monday held discussions with Congress leaders on the strategy for Goa assembly polls.

Taking to Twitter, tweeted, "In Goa today, discussions were held with the leading leaders of the Congress regarding the forthcoming Assembly elections. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar as well as my colleague Jeevan Kamat Jitesh Kamat were present. Is it possible to experiment with 'Mahavikas Aghadi' like Maharashtra in Goa? This was discussed."

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

