Sri Lanka receives 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches from India

Sri Lanka has received ten state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches from India as part of the supply of 160 coaches to Sri Lankan Railways by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES).
"India-Sri Lanka cooperation in the transport sector continues to expand with the arrival of 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches at the Colombo Port," said Indian High Commission in Colombo in a tweet on Wednesday.
It further said that this supply of coaches to Sri Lankan Railways by RITES is being financed through an Indian Line of Credit.
Recently, Sri Lanka approved the development of the West Container Terminal (WCT) after it unilaterally cancelled Indian and Japanese participation in the development of the East Container Terminal at Colombo.
India and Sri Lanka signed a memorandum of understanding for "co-operation on economic projects" in 2019. The development and operation of the container terminal was one of the projects in the MoU and it was a joint venture.
