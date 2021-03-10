Meghalaya government denies harassment of Bengali citizens in state

-
ALSO READ
Places of worship to reopen in Meghalaya from Oct 1: Deputy CM Tynsong
Nigeria High Commission seeks release of 12 citizens from Meghalaya prisons
Top ULFA (I) militant's surrender marks end of insurgency in Meghalaya: DGP
Meghalaya sanctions Rs 400 cr compensation to land losers of road project
Rs 125 crore corpus fund to help Meghalaya entrepreneurs: CM Conrad Sangma
-
The government of Meghalaya has denied harassment of Bengali citizens in the state, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha.
This statement comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs said some inputs have been received alleging harassment of non-tribals in some of the northeastern states by tribal pressure groups in Lok Sabha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU