Terrorists lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in J-K's Shopian
Data story: India logs 9,062 new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 527,134
Stalin to meet Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankar, PM today; discuss TN's key issues

He is expected to take up matters on additional funding, fresh initiatives, anti-NEET Bill status, among several others

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

MK Stalin
MK Stalin (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Delhi.

Stalin would visit Murmu and Dhankar in the morning, government sources here said. In the evening, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is scheduled to call on PM Modi and take up several key issues that have a bearing on the state.

He is expected to take up matters on additional funding, fresh initiatives, anti-NEET Bill status, among several others. Stalin is expected to return to Chennai tonight.

This is the first visit of Stalin to the national capital after Murmu and Dhankar were recently elected as President and Vice President respectively. The scheduled meeting with the President and Vice President is described as a "courtesy visit".

On August 16, Stalin had said that his visit to Delhi was aimed at getting requisite projects for the state.

In his capacity as the Chief Minister, he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, he had said.

There is a relationship between the Union and State governments and not between the DMK and the BJP, Stalin had asserted.

PTI VGN SA

SA

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 09:32 IST

