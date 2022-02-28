Stalin writes to PM seeking release of Indian fishermen from Lankan custody

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday expressed concern over the "alarming frequency" of harassment faced by from the state at the hands of the Sri Lankan navy by way of arrests and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the release of the fishers.

Chief Minister flagged separate instances of arrest of a total of 30 fishermen, including those from neighbouring Puducherry and told Modi "the continued incarceration of the fishermen and their boats has created a deep sense of despondency among the fishermen community."



"It is highly disheartening to note that our fishermen are facing harassment at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy at an alarming frequency. It continues despite several letters having been sent from Government of Tamil Nadu highlighting the escalation of such instances of harassment and arrest of our fishermen. The repeated attempts by the Sri Lankan Navy to infringe on historic fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay has to be permanently ended through concerted efforts by the Government of India," he told the PM in a letter.

"I urge your personal intervention in this matter and request you to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with Sri Lankan authorities so as to secure the immediate release of the fishermen and their fishing boats," he added.

