Stalin writes to PM seeking release of Indian fishermen from Lankan custody

-
ALSO READ
Stalin seeks PM's intervention for release of TN fishermen arrested by SL
Sri Lankan Navy 'hurled stones, bottles' to shoo us away: Fishermen
8 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy off Ramanathapuram coast
India can't be a mute spectator to the attacks on its fishermen: CM Stalin
Stalin urges Centre to ensure permanent solution to fishermen issue
-
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday expressed concern over the "alarming frequency" of harassment faced by Indian fishermen from the state at the hands of the Sri Lankan navy by way of arrests and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the release of the fishers.
Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged separate instances of arrest of a total of 30 fishermen, including those from neighbouring Puducherry and told Modi "the continued incarceration of the fishermen and their boats has created a deep sense of despondency among the fishermen community."
"It is highly disheartening to note that our fishermen are facing harassment at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy at an alarming frequency. It continues despite several letters having been sent from Government of Tamil Nadu highlighting the escalation of such instances of harassment and arrest of our fishermen. The repeated attempts by the Sri Lankan Navy to infringe on historic fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay has to be permanently ended through concerted efforts by the Government of India," he told the PM in a letter.
"I urge your personal intervention in this matter and request you to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with Sri Lankan authorities so as to secure the immediate release of the fishermen and their fishing boats," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU