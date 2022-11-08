JUST IN
Close aide of Manish Sisodia will turn approver, CBI tells special court
Stubble burning incidents in Punjab cross 30,000-mark, shows data
A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases: Oxfam
On highway to climate hell, humanity has a choice - cooperate or perish: UN
Gujarat and Rajasthan are Corporate India's investment lodestone
Incidents of Naxal violence reduced by 55% over 8 years: MHA report
Taxpayers should check AIS quarterly, report discrepancies: FinMin official
Closely working for early release of sailors held in Guinea: Indian mission
Delhi records air quality in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day
Making fast progress in strengthening early warning systems: India at COP27
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Close aide of Manish Sisodia will turn approver, CBI tells special court
Over 8,400 old vehicles impounded, jump of 188% witnessed so far: Data
Business Standard

State govt is constantly trying to lay a network of roads: MP CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the State Government is making continuous efforts to lay the road network everywhere

Topics
Madhya Pradesh govt | Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh

ANI  General News 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the State Government is making continuous efforts to lay the road network everywhere. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval of 5 new road projects given by the Central Government for Mandla and Dindori districts.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing the program in Mandla on Monday.

Chief Minister Chouhan further informed, "Since 2003, roads of more than 3 lakh km length have been constructed by the State Government. There is a proposal to build the Narmada Expressway from the origin of Narmada to Dhar-Jhabua. Efforts will be made to develop industrial areas on both sides of 'Narmada Expressway', where industries based on local products will be set up".Chouhan said that the government would not allow any shortfall in development works. He informed about the works of the Central and State Governments for door-to-door delivery of water in the Mandla-Dindori region. Giving information about the applications received and accepted in Mandla district under Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, he said that out of a total of 1,84,753 applications in the district, 1,56,944 have been approved.

He urged Union Minister Gadkari to approve new proposals to connect the Kanha area with main road routes and Narmada beautification and development.

The Chief Minister informed about the operation of new CM Rise Schools in Mandla district, the success of students of tribal-dominated districts in the NEET examination through special coaching and the introduction of medical education in Hindi medium in Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 06:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU