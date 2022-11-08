State govt is constantly trying to lay a network of roads: MP CM Chouhan

Chief Minister has said that the State Government is making continuous efforts to lay the road network everywhere. He thanked Prime Minister and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval of 5 new road projects given by the Central Government for Mandla and Dindori districts.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing the program in Mandla on Monday.

Chief Minister Chouhan further informed, "Since 2003, roads of more than 3 lakh km length have been constructed by the State Government. There is a proposal to build the Narmada Expressway from the origin of Narmada to Dhar-Jhabua. Efforts will be made to develop industrial areas on both sides of 'Narmada Expressway', where industries based on local products will be set up".Chouhan said that the government would not allow any shortfall in development works. He informed about the works of the Central and State Governments for door-to-door delivery of water in the Mandla-Dindori region. Giving information about the applications received and accepted in Mandla district under Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, he said that out of a total of 1,84,753 applications in the district, 1,56,944 have been approved.

He urged Union Minister Gadkari to approve new proposals to connect the Kanha area with main road routes and Narmada beautification and development.

The Chief Minister informed about the operation of new CM Rise Schools in Mandla district, the success of students of tribal-dominated districts in the NEET examination through special coaching and the introduction of medical education in Hindi medium in .

