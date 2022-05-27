States used Rs 1,460 cr from district mineral foundation fund to curb Covid

-
State governments have spent a total of Rs 1,459.93 crore from District Mineral Foundation funds on various activities to curb COVID-19 during the past more than two years, according to the ministry of mines.
The ministry also said that several states, including Odisha, Telangana and Karnataka, are still using District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds to battle coronavirus.
District Mineral Foundation (DMF) is a non-profit statutory trust, which has been set up for the welfare of the districts affected by mining-related activities. It is an initiative of the government to ensure that funds collected under DMF are utilised for the welfare of those affected by mining-related operations.
The total funds available under DMF as on March 28, 2020 was to the tune of Rs 14,694.47 crore, the ministry said.
"State governments are continuing to use District Mineral Foundation funds to combat COVID-19, wherein Rs 1,459.93 crore has been spent till April 28, 2022," the ministry said, adding that the amount was spent between March 28, 2020 and April 28, 2022.
Of the total amount utilised during the pandemic, Odisha spent the maximum Rs 445.54 crore, followed by Telangana at Rs 334.08 crore. Karnataka spent Rs 199.58 crore, while Rs 139.79 crore has been utilised by Andhra Pradesh and Rs 91 crore by Chhattisgarh.
Other states which spent DMF funds to combat COVID-19 are Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and West Bengal.
However, Bihar, Harayana and Kerala did not spend funds for activities related to COVID-19 since March 28, 2020 till last month.
As on March 28, 2020, Bihar had DMF fund of Rs 84.50 crore, followed by Haryana Rs 20.24 crore and Kerala Rs 2 crore.
DMF has been created in each district under the provisions of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015.
