TMC MLA Saokat Molla skips CBI questioning over coal mining scam

-
ALSO READ
CBI summons Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla over coal smuggling scam in WB
ED issues fresh summons to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities
VVIP chopper case: Delhi HC denies bail to alleged middleman Michel
CBI arrests 11 in connection with Rs 60,000 cr Pearls Ponzi Scheme scam
-
Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla on Friday failed to appear before the CBI in connection with an investigation into a coal mining scam, an officer of the agency said.
The Canning Purba legislator claimed that he had a few prior engagements because of which he could not appear before the agency sleuths for questioning.
"Molla has mailed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday night expressing his inability to appear before the agency's sleuths on Friday and sought at least 15 days time for being available for questioning," the officer told PTI.
"The legislator said he had prior political and administrative engagements, and his lawyer will visit the CBI office today on his behalf," he said.
The CBI had directed Molla to appear at its Kolkata office at 11 AM on Friday for questioning into the scam.
Mollah was asked to bring with him documents related to his bank transactions and business.
His name had appeared after questioning those involved in the scam, the officer said.
Several people have been arrested in connection with the scam in Paschim Bardhaman district to date.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU