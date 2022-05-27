Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges

-
ALSO READ
4 new Judges take oath of office in Delhi High Court, strength rises to 34
'Judges appointing judges' a propagated myth, says CJI Ramana
Important for courts to function in safe environment: Law minister Rijiju
SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 permanent judges for Bombay HC
SC collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi HC judges
-
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of six high court judges.
A three-member Supreme Court collegium comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, which deals with transfer/repatriation/elevation of judges of high courts has recommended the transfer of the six judges.
Among the judges who have been transferred include Justice Purushaindra Kumar Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanulllah from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Patna High Court.
The collegium's decision, which was uploaded on the apex court website, said Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash has been transferred from the Orissa High Court to Calcutta High Court and Justice Subhasis Talapatra has been transferred from the Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court.
Justice Lanusungkum Jamir has been transferred from the Manipur High Court to the Gauhati High Court and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has been transferred from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to the Bombay High Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU