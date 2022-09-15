JUST IN
Business Standard

Strengthening defence ties with Paris provide hope for submarine deal

For France, which is still reeling from Australia's cancellation of a $90-bn order for Shortfin Barracuda conventional submarines, India offers an irresistible strategic opportunity

Topics
Narendra Modi | Paris | India-France

Ajai Shukla 

Modi, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna during a meeting, in New Delhi

Paris is pressing home an opportunity to consolidate its strategic defence partnership with India. Through visiting French foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed the offer to New Delhi of a “no-limits” defence and security partnership, with full operational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:21 IST

