Strict action against those misbehaving with doctors, nurses: CM Kejriwal

Strict action will be taken against those who are misbehaving with people involved in healthcare sector, said Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday.

The warning comes a day after two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted following rumours that they are "spreading Covid-19" in the Gautam Nagar area.

"The government will not tolerate this. We will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel," the chief minister said at an online briefing.

"People involved in such crimes will not be spared," he added.





On Tuesday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Kejriwal said: "We are receiving frantic telephone calls from them (nurses). Many of them are informing us that there is lack of adequate precaution to prevent the contagion of the disease"

Kejriwal said 21 areas had been identified as containment zones in the capital and people were not being allowed to enter or exit these areas.

"We understand that people are facing problems, but measures taken by authorities are necessary to contain coronavirus," the chief minister said.