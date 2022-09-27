Student killed, 8 injured as school bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

-
-
A 15-year-old student was killed and eight others injured after a bus ferrying them to a private school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The bus, carrying nearly 40 students, met with the accident around 8 am near Chandrakar village on Rahatgarh-Khurai road, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.
The bus went out of control and overturned, he said.
A student of Class 9 was killed in the accident, the official said.
District Collector Deepak Arya said eight students were injured and they were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
A case has been registered against the bus owner and the driver, the police official said.
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:29 IST
