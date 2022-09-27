JUST IN
Business Standard

Student killed, 8 injured as school bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

A 15-year-old student was killed and eight others injured after a bus ferrying them to a private school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Topics
Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Sagar 

death
Representative Image

A 15-year-old student was killed and eight others injured after a bus ferrying them to a private school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus, carrying nearly 40 students, met with the accident around 8 am near Chandrakar village on Rahatgarh-Khurai road, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.

The bus went out of control and overturned, he said.

A student of Class 9 was killed in the accident, the official said.

District Collector Deepak Arya said eight students were injured and they were undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

A case has been registered against the bus owner and the driver, the police official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:29 IST

