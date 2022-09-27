JUST IN
Earth aims DART to knock asteroid off course; now all eyes are on the sky
National Clean Air Programme: Govt to reduce 40% particulate matter by 2026
10 people detained in raids by NIA, ATS in Gujarat over PFI links
Bosses scared that employees slack off while WFH: Satya Nadella
Police arrest 25 PFI activists from 8 districts of Assam in fresh crackdown
Police arrest 4 PFI activists from Thane over anti-national activities
Arunachal to hand over APPSC exam paper leak case to CBI: CM Pema Khandu
Shah to be part of hospital ceremony, inaugurate underpass in Gandhinagar
Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi; evacuation alert in bordering areas
Polling underway for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NITI Aayog-led $1 billion fund for two-, three-wheeler EV financing soon
NIA crackdown on PFI continues, 30 more people detained in Delhi
Business Standard

15 activists from SDPI detained for NIA, ATS questioning in Gujarat

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with Gujarat ATS, on Tuesday picked up 15 Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists from across the state and is questioning them.

Topics
Gujarat | NIA

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

PFI, Popular Front of India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with Gujarat ATS, on Tuesday picked up 15 Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists from across the state and is questioning them.

SDPI is political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sources from the ATS said the state team is assisting the NIA team in questioning SDPI members. The agency is trying to gather information on their role in the party and whether they have any association with PFI, how they are raising funds and who are the donors.

The members being questioned are from Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Surat and Navsari. The NIA will issue an official statement on it.

When IANS contacted SDPI central office, an officer-bearer said that since the party has recently entered Gujarat, no official appointments have been made.

None of the members had any clue about the 15 persons being questioned.

--IANS

har/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU