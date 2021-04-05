Students at AMU seek arrest of religious leader Narsinghanand

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to be chief guest at Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations
AMU role model for others because of its services to poor: Satya Pal Malik
PM issues stamp to mark centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University
Women from vulnerable groups at higher risk of gender violence: UN in India
UP govt sends two ADG, DIG level special officers to Hathras, Aligarh Range
-
Students at Aligarh Muslim University held a protest march on Sunday, demanding the arrest of religious leader Narsinghanand Saraswati for his remarks against the Prophet.
The protesters marched to the university gate and handed over a memorandum to the local authorities, demanding immediate arrest of Narsinghanand for the alleged bid to promote disharmony between different religious groups and thereby endangering peace of the land.
The memorandum stated that the Prophet had strongly prohibited Muslims from hurting religious sentiments of others.
The memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind has demanded that a special stringent law to punish those trying to promote ill-will and hatred between among religious groups.
Later, student leader Farhan Zubairi urged the Centre to take punitive action against Narsinghanand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU