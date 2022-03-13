Study finds human actions speed up climate-driven floods, droughts

-
ALSO READ
Flash floods, landslides in Kerala caused by Mini cloudburst events: Expert
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Chennai floods: Authorities face Madras HC heat as death toll rises to 5
Death toll in Andhra Pradesh floods climb to 44, 16 still missing
Death toll from Malaysia's massive floods after heavy rainfall rises to 47
-
A new study has found that streams altered by human activity are at a higher risk of flooding.
The research was published in the journal Nature Sustainability.
The study from the University of Waterloo analyzed the seasonal flow patterns of 2,272 streams in Canada and the U.S. and found that human-managed streams - those impacted by developments like dams, canals, or heavy urbanization - had significantly different flow patterns compared to streams in natural watersheds.
Greater flow increases in managed watersheds indicate more severe flooding -- possibly as a result of the increased paved surfaces in urban regions. Flow dampening on the other hand can lead to water shortages and a loss in biodiversity in managed streams.
The study used natural watersheds untouched by human activity to measure the impact of climate change on streamflow. Using them as a baseline, the researchers then compared flow in managed streams within a radius of 115 kilometres to measure the impact of human developments.
"Compared to their natural neighbours, about 48 per cent of the human-altered streams had significant increases in seasonal flow trends, while 44 per cent showed a significant decrease in the seasonal flow tends," said Nitin Singh, a postdoctoral fellow in Waterloo's Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and lead author of this work. "We used machine learning to show conclusively that these changes are caused by human activity."
While previous studies have looked at stream flows at the annual scale, this study considers seasonal effects like spring flooding and summer droughts, which are critical for water management.
"It is important to recognize human modifications of the landscape often amplify the effects of climate change on streamflow. We need to take responsibility to manage our landscape sustainably because it's not just climate that is changing it," said Nandita Basu, Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Civil and Environmental Engineering.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU