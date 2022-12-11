JUST IN
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh's 15th chief minister
PM Modi pays tribute to poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary
PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nagpur
CBI begins examining KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case
Cyclone 'Mandous' starts to weaken after making landfall in Tamil Nadu: IMD
PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project, takes train ride
'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees C
J-K can't develop until democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah
Allocation of all coal mines done through open auction, says Kishan Reddy
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi pays tribute to poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary
Business Standard

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as Himachal Pradesh's 15th chief minister

Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures

Topics
Indian National Congress | Himachal Pradesh | National political parties

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukvinder Singh Sukhu
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh (Twitter: ANI)

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony attended by senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground here.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony.

Union minister Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and senior leader Sachin Pilot were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 14:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.