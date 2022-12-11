PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nagpur

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway a game-changer project: Maha CM Shinde
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
Zee sues Rajat Sharma, India TV for broadcasting Bal Thackeray interview
PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi.
The 701 km Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai- is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra's 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.
During his journey from Freedom Park to Khapri, the Prime Minister was also seen interacting with students and those from the start-up sector and citizens from other walks of life.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
PM Modi waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train.
This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi.
The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 12:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU