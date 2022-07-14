Sunjwan terror attack: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Kashmir

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at three locations in the valley in connection with a terrorist attack in Jammu's Sunjwan area in April.

"Today (13.07.2022), NIA conducted searches at three locations in . One location in Pulwama District and two locations in Anantnag District in the case of indiscriminate firing upon the security personnel on April 22, 2022 during a joint search operation in the area of Sunjwan in Jammu by terrorists in which one ASI of CISF was martyred and several others got injured," said NIA.

During the searches, the NIA recovered and seized different types of incriminating materials.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

The Investigation Agency (NIA) in May arrested the key accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan terror attack.

Abid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Putrigam in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, is an Over Ground Worker of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"Investigation has revealed that accused Mir is an Over Ground Worker of JeM and was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay. He was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of JeM. He knowingly and voluntarily had extended support to the other co-accused persons in the commission of the instant crime," said the NIA.

In the attack, the CISF had said, Assistant Sub Inspector SP Patel laid down his life while treatment in hospital, one personnel was grievously injured and six other personnel of the Force sustained minor injuries while valiantly retaliating against the terrorist attack.

In the subsequent action, security forces succeeded to eliminate the two terrorists responsible for the attack.

Two fidayeen (Aatma ghati) terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were present in the area.

The CISF had said that the terrorists were planning to target the security forces and innocent people. "If they could have managed to surpass the outer cordon (Naka), a major loss to the security forces might have been caused."

Due to the valiant response by CISF personnel, a major fidayeen attack was not only averted but terrorists were contained and eliminated.

The CISF then said its total of three companies were deployed in the Union Territory of Jammu and for Law and Order duties.

A CISF company (No. 757) of the 3rd Reserve Battalion was deployed at Jammu City for maintaining Law and Order with the local police of Narwal Police Station, Jammu.

Based on the inputs, the CISF said "some fidayeen terrorist organisations were planning a major attack in the Jammu region".

Considering the input, it said a joint "combing and search operation was being carried out in the area, wherein Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police personnel were deployed for inner cordon and search operation while CISF personnel were deputed at Naka near Chadda Camp meant for outer cordon".

