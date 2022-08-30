Supreme Court closes all proceedings pertaining to Babri mosque demolition

-
ALSO READ
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition over acquittal of accused
Pained by Gyanvapi masjid survey, 1991 SC verdict being ignored: Owaisi
Allahabad HC rejects revision petition in Babri Masjid demolition case
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY state attorney
Gyanvapi mosque: The situation in Varanasi portends a replay of 1992
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings, arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992, against the state of Uttar Pradesh and others.
A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the issue does not survive now and referred to the November 2019 verdict of a constitution bench.
A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on November 9, 2019, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
While closing the contempt proceedings, the bench observed that the matter ought to have come up for hearing earlier.
The counsel appearing for the petitioner told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and Vikram Nath, that the contempt plea was pending for a long and the petitioner had died in 2010.
"I appreciate the fact that the matter ought to have come up earlier," Justice Kaul said.
The counsel appearing for the petitioner said the order passed by the apex court in 1992 was violated and after that, the contempt petition was filed.
He said nearly 30 years have gone by and the petitioner had filed several applications for listing of the matter.
"I appreciate your concern. But, now nothing survives in this matter," Justice Kaul observed, adding, "You cannot keep whipping a dead horse."
The bench said it was unfortunate that the matter was not taken up.
"We are making an endeavour to take up old matters. Some may survive, and some may not survive. Now, you have a full verdict delivered by a larger bench," it said.
The bench noted in its order that the petitioner has passed away and the issue has been settled by a constitution bench in November 2019.
"Be that as it may, the lis really does not survive for consideration," the bench said, adding, "The contempt proceedings are closed".
The 16th-century Babri mosque, built by the Mughal empire's founder Babur, was destroyed on December 6, 1992.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 16:27 IST