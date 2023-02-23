JUST IN
NFRA, life insurance players discuss proposed changes in Ind AS 117
Government invites applications for CCI Chairperson post till March 9
Fake Flight Lt held for duping over 100 youth on pretext of IAF career
Government working towards development in all sectors: CM Naveen Patnaik
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to drive industry adoption of cloud
Haryana Budget targets youth with more govt jobs, tweaks welfare schemes
FSSAI specifies comprehensive group standard for millets from September
$50-bn market opportunity for RE-powered livelihood appliances: Report
CAG selected as external auditor of International Labour Organisation
Over 160,000 air travellers have taken benefit of Digi Yatra: Official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NFRA, life insurance players discuss proposed changes in Ind AS 117
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Surprise CBI inspection at General Post Office in Shimla's Mall Road

CBI officials were unwilling to share more details, and it was yet to be ascertained if the inspections were related to some ongoing cases or a new case

Topics
CBI | Shimla

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

post office, mail
Photo: Shutterstock

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the General Post Office located on the Mall Road in the heart of the Shimla, officials said.

The inspection was conducted to check accounts and documents over allegations of irregularities, an official said, without divulging details.

The inspection started after 10 am on Thursday and continued till late evening.

CBI officials were unwilling to share more details, and it was yet to be ascertained if the inspections were related to some ongoing cases or a new case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CBI

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU