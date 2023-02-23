Surprise CBI inspection at General Post Office in Shimla's Mall Road

-
ALSO READ
Himachal tourism sector expects over 90% occupancy on Christmas, New Year
Tourist footfall rises in snow-clad Shimla, Manali; hotel occupancy up 70%
HP polls: Confident of winning 40-45 seats, says Cong chief Pratibha Singh
Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister
Only 80% occupancy in Shimla on New Year, lowest in past four decades
-
The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the General Post Office located on the Mall Road in the heart of the Shimla, officials said.
The inspection was conducted to check accounts and documents over allegations of irregularities, an official said, without divulging details.
The inspection started after 10 am on Thursday and continued till late evening.
CBI officials were unwilling to share more details, and it was yet to be ascertained if the inspections were related to some ongoing cases or a new case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU